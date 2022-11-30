Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 314.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $105,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $90,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SQM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

