Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,613,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $89,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.3 %

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

KOF stock opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

