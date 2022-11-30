Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $113.21 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.6% during the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,162,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after buying an additional 147,181 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

