Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 440,100 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 440,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Valero Energy worth $99,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

