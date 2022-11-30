Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Up 0.7%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 559 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 553 ($6.62). 122,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 202,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 549 ($6.57).

Renewi Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £442.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 548.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 672.03.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

