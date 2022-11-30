Request Trading Up 3.2% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0915 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $91.48 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,132.73 or 1.00010000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010187 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00245862 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09090738 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,509,087.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

