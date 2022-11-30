Reviewing Embark Technology (EMBK) and Its Peers

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Embark Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Embark Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Embark Technology
|N/A
|-80.73%
|-68.49%
|Embark Technology Competitors
|-246.46%
|-216.42%
|-11.30%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Embark Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Embark Technology
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Embark Technology Competitors
|255
|1675
|2877
|58
|2.56
Institutional & Insider Ownership
57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Embark Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Embark Technology
|N/A
|-$124.21 million
|-0.53
|Embark Technology Competitors
|$1.73 billion
|-$31.62 million
|11.89
Embark Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s rivals have a beta of -5.57, indicating that their average share price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Embark Technology beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Embark Technology Company Profile
Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.