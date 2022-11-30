Reviewing Embark Technology (EMBK) and Its Peers

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Embark Technology to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Embark Technology Competitors -246.46% -216.42% -11.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Embark Technology and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Embark Technology Competitors 255 1675 2877 58 2.56

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5,563.43%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embark Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.53 Embark Technology Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 11.89

Embark Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s rivals have a beta of -5.57, indicating that their average share price is 657% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Embark Technology beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

