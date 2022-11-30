RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,929,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,469,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 404,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,610. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.33.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.