RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,053. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.