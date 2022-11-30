RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,257 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.