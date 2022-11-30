Ripio Credit Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,950.04 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $5,950.04 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,054.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010516 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040719 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00247588 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00254656 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,973.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.