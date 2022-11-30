Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,524.75 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $4,524.75 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,128.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010217 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00040286 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021436 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00245786 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00254656 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,973.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.