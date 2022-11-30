RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:RMI opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is an increase from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,314. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,597 shares of company stock worth $83,342.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,370 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.