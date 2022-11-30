Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 114,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

