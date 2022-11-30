Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.