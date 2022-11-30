Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $36.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $36,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 17.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,932. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

