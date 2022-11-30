Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $80,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.66. 11,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,923. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.