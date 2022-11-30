Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 20,979 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.31% of AmerisourceBergen worth $91,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 428,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,277,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.23. 9,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $168.60.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

