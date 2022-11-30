Royal Bank of Canada Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.06.
Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
TSE:SU traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$44.84. 9,094,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,787,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.62. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$28.77 and a 12 month high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
