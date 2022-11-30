RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Reaches $58.21 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $58.21 million and approximately $47,547.87 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $17,170.20 or 1.00120286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,149.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00454532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022912 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00116944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.91 or 0.00833333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00659313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00246955 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,390 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,389.93005162 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,817.80268139 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $56,818.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

