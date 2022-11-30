Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Rubicon Technology Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
