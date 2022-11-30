Ryan Damon Sells 2,000 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) insider Ryan Damon sold 2,000 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $52,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan Damon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Ryan Damon sold 4,500 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $117,045.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Ryan Damon sold 3,100 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $82,181.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Ryan Damon sold 40 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,054.80.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.77. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

