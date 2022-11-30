Safe (SAFE) Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $8.85 or 0.00051887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $184.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00121169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00219919 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060377 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.94978839 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

