Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.932-8.032 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.04 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.92-$4.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.18.

Salesforce stock traded up $8.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,475,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.42.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $206,820,000 after buying an additional 389,554 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $63,484,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 572,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $121,646,000 after buying an additional 251,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $185,880,000 after buying an additional 186,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

