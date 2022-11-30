SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Tops $8,332.52

SALT (SALT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. SALT has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $8,332.52 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,132.73 or 1.00010000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010187 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00245862 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03249819 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,809.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.