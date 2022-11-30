Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47. 9,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $865.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology Company Profile
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.