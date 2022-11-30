Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.47. 9,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 975,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $865.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 15.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

