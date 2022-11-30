Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in November

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSLZY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 271,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

