Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in November

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the October 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SSLZY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 271,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Santos has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $6.36.
