Sapphire Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,494.95 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $23.61 million and $6,494.95 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.47 or 0.07550700 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00034073 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.