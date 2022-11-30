Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 91.1% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

