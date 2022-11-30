Sculptor Capital LP Grows Position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.30% of HCM Acquisition worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,121,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,970,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,860,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in HCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,976,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

HCMA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

