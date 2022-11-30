Sculptor Capital LP Has $478,000 Holdings in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Marblegate Acquisition were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marblegate Acquisition by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $12,636,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

GATE opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Marblegate Acquisition Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.