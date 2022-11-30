Sculptor Capital LP Sells 244,374 Shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Sculptor Capital LP lowered its position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,374 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.80% of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALOR. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,012,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALOR opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.