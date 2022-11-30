Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,625,000 after purchasing an additional 469,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1,651.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 142,682 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 227.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,632,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares in the company, valued at $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,300 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,615 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,669,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,465,599 shares of company stock worth $191,186,182. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

