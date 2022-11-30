Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Down to $9.58

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.29. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 377,049 shares of company stock valued at $984,387. Company insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.