Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.86 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

