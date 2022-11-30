Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.86 million.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. Semtech has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $92.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
