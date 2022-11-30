SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 91.3% in November

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the October 31st total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of SNES stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,156. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

