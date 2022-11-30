Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 955.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 2,651,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $20.77.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
