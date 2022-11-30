Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 955.9% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 966,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 2,651,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $20.77.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

