Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 44.2%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the October 31st total of 272,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

1933 Industries Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of 1933 Industries stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,459. 1933 Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

