Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Increases By 308.6%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 308.6% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ameriwest Lithium Price Performance
AWLIF traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,157. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1 year low of 0.19 and a 1 year high of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.37 and its 200-day moving average is 0.53.
Ameriwest Lithium Company Profile
