Short Interest in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Rises By 860.5%

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 860.5% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athlon Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athlon Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWET remained flat at $10.04 on Wednesday. 271,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,004. Athlon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Athlon Acquisition

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

