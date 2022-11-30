Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Increases By 74.2%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 725,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 238,536 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 585,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 612,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 180,163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

