Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Increases By 74.2%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
Shares of BGY opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $6.48.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.