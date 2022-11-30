Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Drops By 35.4%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BSL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,032. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.