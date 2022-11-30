Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Drops By 35.4%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:BSL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 77,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,032. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
