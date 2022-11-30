Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rises By 833.3%

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,171. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About B&M European Value Retail

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.