Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Decreases By 53.3%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 44,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.16. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.
Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
Featured Articles
