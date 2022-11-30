Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Rises By 219.5%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 219.5% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.04. 340,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,959. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is 0.05.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Palladium Resources (DCNNF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.