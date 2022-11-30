Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Rises By 219.5%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 219.5% from the October 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNNF traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.04. 340,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,959. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is 0.05.

Get Canadian Palladium Resources alerts:

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and Tisová and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.