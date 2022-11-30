Short Interest in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Increases By 1,363.2%

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 1,363.2% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRMW. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $76,000.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLRMW stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

