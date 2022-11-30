Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Drops By 36.4%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Clean Earth Acquisitions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Up 11.8 %

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,945. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

