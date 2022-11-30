Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Declines By 83.3%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cocrystal Pharma to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Up 3.0 %

COCP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,943. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

