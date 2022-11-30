Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Decreases By 55.6%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

COMSP stock remained flat at $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794. COMSovereign has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

