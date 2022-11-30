Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Rises By 72.4%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMMA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market cap of $19.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.45.

Get Emmaus Life Sciences alerts:

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emmaus Life Sciences will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.